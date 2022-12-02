The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is partnering with Los Angeles Comic Con to provide ticketed guests and staff with free vaccinations of both the updated COVID-19 booster and influenza vaccine. Comic Con attendees will be able to walk up to the vaccination site to get vaccinated.

Vaccinations will be available during the entire Comic Con event in West Hall B of the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday, December 2 from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, December 3 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, December 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The updated COVID-19 booster can protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the more recently spreading Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. It is strongly recommended that everyone aged 5+ get the updated COVID-19 booster at least 2 months after any prior COVID-19 vaccine or booster dose.

Everyone 6 months and older should also be immunized against flu. Anyone can get flu (even healthy people), but people at high risk of developing serious flu-related complications include people 65 years and older, pregnant women, children younger than 5 years, and people with chronic medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease, or HIV).

Additionally, residents can also go to VaccinateLACounty.com to find nearby vaccination sites, request a mobile vaccination team for your worksite or community event, or an in-home visit if you or someone you know is homebound.

Submitted by Public Health