The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) invites parents, staff, students and community members to participate in the planning of campus facilities. The District is planning educational improvements at Will Rogers Learning Community, John Adams Middle School (JAMS) and Franklin Elementary School. We are holding in-person meetings in December to take comments from the community.

The meetings are part of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) process. We will discuss environmental and historical findings, campus plans, and the next proposed projects for the Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND). There will be an opportunity to provide input at these meetings.

Meetings are scheduled as follows, all are from 5:30 – 7 p.m.:

Will Rogers Learning Community: Tuesday, Dec. 6. 2401 14th St., Santa Monica CA 90405, Roger’s Cafetorium. Parking: Lot off of16th St., street parking available.

John Adams Middle School: Monday, Dec. 12. 2425 16th St., Santa Monica CA 90405, JAMS Performance Lab. Parking: Main lot off of 16th St. and Ocean Park, metered street parking available on Pearl.

Franklin Elementary School: Wednesday, Dec. 14. 2400 Montana Ave., Santa Monica CA 90403, Franklin Cafetorium. Parking: Lot off of Idaho Ave., street parking available.

RSVP requested. To attend a meeting please register at: https://bit.ly/CmtyMtngsDec2022. Spanish interpretation will be available for the Rogers and JAMS meetings.

Each meeting will include the following: Update on next projects and the campus plan, review findings from historical consultant report, discussion of the CEQA process, environmental findings and proposed mitigations, opportunities for participants to ask questions and receive feedback, the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).

Public Review: The Initial Study (IS) was released for a 30-day public review on Nov.14. This will provide the public an opportunity to review project components, the analysis contained in the IS and the identified mitigation measures found the IS. Notices informing the community of the IS release have been widely distributed throughout the community.

To learn about each school’s Campus Plan and review the draft MND visit:

Franklin – https://www.smmusd.org/Page/7018. JAMS – https://www.smmusd.org/Page/7020. Rogers – https://www.smmusd.org/Page/7019.

The Board of Education will review the IS and MND at a special board meeting on Jan. 26, 2023 and will adopt the MND at the meeting. The board will be asked to certify the MNDs and approve the campus plans at the meeting following public comment

“Through these site meetings participants will gain a greater understanding of the current status of the school facilities and how improvements will impact student learning and performance,” said Chief Operations Officer Carey Upton. “The school facilities are essentially the ‘third teacher.’ Having modern, updated learning environments engages students in their education.”

Public Review and Comments: The District invites the public to comment on the proposed MND. Agencies and other interested parties, including members of the public, must submit any comments in response to this notice no later than 5 p.m. on Dec. 14.

Written comments must be directed to Upton, and received in the offices of the District, or submitted via by e-mail to cupton@smmusd.org. For any questions or to obtain further information about the project please contact Upton via the aforementioned email or by phone at 310-450-8338 x79383.

For more information on each school’s Facility Improvement Projects visit: Franklin – https://www.smmusd.org/Page/5591. JAMS – https://www.smmusd.org/Page/5599. Rogers – https://www.smmusd.org/Page/5598.

To learn about Campus Facility Planning visit: https://www.smmusd.org/domain/4259. For information regarding Educational Specifications visit: https://bit.ly/3Ge9yjM.

Please submit all comments and questions pertaining to the meeting to Kelcey Davis, Facility Improvement Projects Consultant via email at kelceydavis@smmusd.org.

For more information on Facility Improvement Projects visit: https://bit.ly/FIP22Projects.