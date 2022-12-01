A call for a suicidal man triggered an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday but the situation was resolved without serious injury.

Officers were initially called to a multifamily apartment building on the 2500 block of Kansas Avenue regarding a potentially suicidal subject. However, officers were unable to locate the individual at that time.

According to SMPD, officers were called back to the area at about 2:37 p.m. by a caller who said the suspect was armed with a handgun and had broken into an apartment. The suspect robbed the residents at gunpoint and prevented them from leaving.

When officers arrived, the suspect had barricaded himself in the apartment and officers fired at least one shot when the suspect pointed his weapon at them.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) officers were able to convince the male to peacefully surrender without further incident. At some point during the incident, the subject sustained a non-life-threatening injury to his face and was transported to a local hospital, before being booked.

On Dec. 1, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed multiple felony charges against the suspect, including robbery, burglary, false imprisonment, brandishing a weapon, and assault on police officers.

This case is still on-going and is being investigated by the Santa Monica Police Department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.