A call for a suicidal man triggered an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday but the situation was resolved without serious injury.

Officers were initially called to a multifamily apartment building on the 2500 block of Kansas Avenue regarding a potentially suicidal subject. However, officers were unable to locate the individual at that time.

According to SMPD, officers were called back to the home at about 2:37 p.m. at which time they located a man armed with a gun. During the initial contact, an officer fired his service weapon but details are still vague on details of the shooting.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) officers were able to convince the male to peacefully surrender without further incident. At some point during the incident, the subject sustained a non-life-threatening injury to his face and was transported to a local hospital, before being booked.