The Santa Monica College Music Department will present a performance by the SMC Jazz Ensemble on Monday, December 5, at 7 p.m. in the East Wing Music Hall at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th Street (at Santa Monica Boulevard), Santa Monica.

Conductor Frederick Keith Fiddmont will lead the talented musicians — and a special surprise guest — in a program of music from legendary saxophonist and composer Oliver Nelson, in addition to great music from arrangers John Clayton and Dan Radlauer. Pieces include “Stolen Moments,” “I Hope in Time a Change Will Come,” “Kilimanjaro,” and “For All We Know…”

Tickets are $10 general admission (plus a modest service charge); free for students with any student I.D. Advance tickets can be purchased online at smc.edu/tickets or by calling 310-434-3005 (Monday-Friday; limited hours). Tickets may also be purchased — starting 45 minutes before the performance begins — at The Broad Stage Box Office at the SMC Performing Arts Center. Free parking on premises. Seating is strictly on a first-arrival basis.

Masks are currently required at all indoor events. Guests should visit smc.edu/coronavirus before heading to the performance for up-to-date details on vaccine and mask requirements, as the requirements are subject to change.

More information is available by calling 310-434-4323.

Submitted by Grace Smith