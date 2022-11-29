This Friday Nov. 11 marks the country’s 68th commemoration of Veterans Day as a federal holiday and Santa Monica has a full lineup of events to celebrate the occasion and honor local veterans.

The City will kick off the day at 11 a.m. at the Pier parking deck with the national anthem and posting of the colors. A slate of speakers and special guests will be present including Mayor Sue Himmelrich, City Council member Gleam Davis, Scott Painter, an Army veteran and founder of multiple Santa Monica companies, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army Sonki Hong and Congressman and retired Air Force Reserve Colonel Ted Lieu. The event will also feature a swearing in ceremony for future soldiers as well as a blues band performance.

Senior living community Brookdale Santa Monica Gardens will also be hosting a Veteran’s Day celebration for its residents Friday – which includes many veterans – during which veteran officers from the Santa Monica Police Department’s plan to present Veterans Day certificates to the residents in recognition of their service. The ceremony will be followed by a BBQ for local veterans and their families.

grace@smdp.com