Literacy month: The Santa Monica Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) received a proclamation from the Mayor of Santa Monica regarding November as National Family Literacy Month and November as National Family Literacy Day. National Family Literacy Month is an opportunity for families to learn and read together. Here are six ways families can practice literacy:

1. Visit your local library with your family.

2. Create a book exchange in your neighborhood. Take a book, leave a book.

3. Donate books to a local charity. The Santa Monica Chapter takes gently used paperback books to the West L.A. Veterans Facility. Contact them if you’d like to donate, too: https://santamonica.californiadar.org/

4. Share the love and joy of reading. Volunteer to read at a hospital, at the library, or a nursing facility.

5. Write a note. Writing is a major part of literacy. Many organizations, such as Operation Gratitude and Honor Flight need letters of thanks to veterans, first responders & active-duty military personnel.

6. Read about anything and everything that interests you. No matter what it may be, read for the enjoyment of reading.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution also has multiple scholarships in diverse areas of study available to students in the pursuit of higher education. For more information, go to https://www.dar.org/national-society/scholarships.

The Santa Monica Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, was organized on May 17, 1906, and seeks to follow the guidelines of the National DAR as a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children. Members are all lineal descendants of those who supported the cause of independence in the Revolutionary War. For more information, go to santamonica.californiadar.org.