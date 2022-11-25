Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On Nov. 12 at 7:35 a.m.,

SMPD officers responded to a call of “unknown trouble” near Sidecar Donuts on the 600 block of Wilshire Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found a male suspect, later identified as Oliver Fannar Gray, being held down by multiple bystanders. Gray was accused of hitting multiple female joggers with a wooden bat/stick. The victims provided various statements explaining that the assaults were unprovoked. Gray was arrested by Santa Monica Police officers and transported to the Santa Monica Jail. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon along with drug/drug paraphernalia possession. He remains in police custody with bail set at $81,000 as he awaits a court appearance scheduled for Nov. 29.