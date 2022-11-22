Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On Nov. 12 at approximately 9:15 p.m.,

SMPD officers were dispatched to the Burger King at 20th and Pico regarding someone brandishing a weapon. Dispatcher comments stated that the male suspect pulled out a gun and a knife while threatening to kill another male at the location. The victim stated he was approached by the suspect, Mykhalo Zhylyak, out of the blue. Zhylyak stated he had a gun and a knife and proceeded to follow the victim into the Burger King. He then continued to threaten the victim before lunging at him with the knife in hand. The front door closed on the suspect and he began to slam his own head against the exterior windows. Officers located the suspect nearby and placed him under arrest for assault with a deadly weapon. A knife was found in the suspect’s possession. Zhylak, 46 years old, was sentenced to probation during a court appearance on Nov. 17.