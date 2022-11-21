The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District’s Financial Oversight Committee (FOC) is seeking a qualified candidate who will bring a depth of business and/or financial expertise to fill a mid-term vacancy on the committee. The term of the open position ends on June 30, 2023. The committee will consider all applications received by November 25, 2022.

FOC meetings are currently scheduled virtually once a month. The schedule of meetings may be found on the SMMUSD FOC Meetings page. The format of the FOC meetings are subject to change (in-person at the District Office or Malibu) in accordance with Assembly Bill 361 (9/2021).

FOC role and responsibilities, meeting procedures and additional information on the application may be found on the main SMMUSD FOC page.

FOC application forms are available via the District’s website: https://www.smmusd.org/cms/lib/CA50000164/Centricity/Domain/300/FOCApplication.pdf and may be scanned and emailed to foc@smmusd.org. The deadline for applications is Friday, November 25, 2022.

Submitted by Gail Pinsker