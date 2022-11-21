Lindsey Horvath has emerged ahead of Bob Hertzberg in the hotly contested race to replace Sheila Kuehl as Third District Supervisor.

Traci Park bested Erin Darling in the contest to succeed Mike Bonin for the LA City Council 11th District seat, representing Venice and the Palisades.

Lana Negrete held on to retain her council seat, beating out nine competitors.

After more than week of slow vote counting, all local races have now been settled.

“I am humbled and honored that the voters have chosen me to serve as their next Supervisor. Their confidence and support fueled our people-powered campaign across the finish line, and I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to represent the people of District 3,” Horvath said in a written statement provided by her campaign. “The significance of this victory is not lost on me. Voters chose a new path forward – a path where we humanely and effectively solve our homelessness crisis, a path where we invest in meaningful public safety solutions, a path where we fight unequivocally for full reproductive freedom, and a path where we urgently protect our environment and create a sustainable future for generations to come.”

Horvath, a West Hollywood City Council member, earned 52.57% of votes counted so far, to state Senator Bob Hertzberg, who received 47.43%. About 20,000 votes separated the two.

“I want to offer my most sincere and humble congratulations to Supervisor-Elect Horvath. The challenges that we face as a County are extraordinary and it will take someone with Lindsey’s work ethic to be successful,” Hertzberg said in a statement provided by his campaign.

Horvath also took the opportunity to praise her opponent, breaking with the rhetoric that colored the final weeks of the campaign during which Horvath had taken to calling Hertzberg “Big Oil Bob” (Hertzberg’s campaign virtually never mentioned Horvath).

“I want to thank Senator Bob Hertzberg for his incredibly generous and kind phone call, for his commitment to public service, and for engaging in this hard fought campaign to make Los Angeles a better place,” Horvath said. “I welcome his supporters into the work we will all need to do together. Regardless of who you voted for, I will always work my heart out to represent you and the best interests of our communities.”

When it came to the CD11 race to represent residents of Venice, Pacific Palisades, Brentwood, Playa del Rey, Mar Vista and West LA, Darling’s campaign conceded following the wave of results published on Thursday afternoon.

Park, whose consistent lead had shrunk with each new wave of ballots counted, was still maintaining an edge over Darling with 52.51% of votes compared to Darling’s 47.49%.

“For over a year and a half, I have had the honor of meeting with community groups, elected officials, businesses, organizations, and neighbors of every stripe from across the 11th District,” Park said in written statements provided by her campaign. “More than 100 community meetings and town halls later, I am humbled and honored that the constituents of CD11 have placed their trust and confidence in me to usher in a new era. Voters spoke convincingly that they want a different kind of leader and CD11 has sent a message that the Westside is done with ‘business as usual’ at City Hall.”

Park’s victory message does not mention her opponent.

Darling, in conceding the race, praised Park.

“I’d like to congratulate Traci Park — she ran record-setting campaigns in both the primary and this general election,” the Darling campaign’s message stated. “In the wake of the rancor and divisiveness of the last two years and the shocking, damaging attitudes on the leaked tapes, the Westside, and LA in general, are in deep need of healing and unity that transcends race and economic status. I wish Councilmember-elect Park the very best in that crucial work.”

Negrete was holding on to the third-place spot in the city council race, a little more than 800 votes above her nearest challenger, Natalya Zernitskaya. That placement secures her seat for another four years on the city’s governing board. Negrete had not formally declared victory as of Friday.

