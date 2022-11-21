November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and what better way to celebrate the holiday season than by bringing home a new love! Adopt a Senior Pet Month was established to help improve the perception of senior pets.

LA Animal Services is waiving adoption fees for dogs and puppies during their month-long Home for the Holidays Adoption event thanks to a grant from Petco Love (not including $20 dog licensing fee for City of Los Angeles residents). The adoption fees for cats and kittens are also waived thanks to a generous grant from the ASPCA.

“Many people automatically think of a puppy or kitten when they think about adopting a pet, but adopting a senior cat or dog is a great way to add a new animal companion to your life,” said Annette Ramirez, Interim General Manager for LA Animal Services. “A senior pet usually has already lived in a home, and is often already house trained, they are also calmer, and require less supervision than puppies and kittens.”

Dogs and cats adopted from LA Animal Services join their new families already spayed or neutered, vaccinated, licensed, and microchipped, and adopters receive a VCA Healthy Start Certificate, which provides up to $250 of follow up veterinary care within the first 14 days of adoption. In addition, canine companions adopted from LA Animal Services are also eligible for free dog training classes at the Paws for Life K9 Rescue People & Pet Innovation Center in Mission Hills, CA. Contact Info@pawsforlifek9.org for more details. You can view the wonderful dogs, cats, rabbits, and pocket pets who are ready to meet you and who are available for adoption in our Centers by going to laanimalservices.com/adopt.

Seniors for Seniors Program

For senior adults (62 years and older) living in the City of Los Angeles, LA Animal Services offers the Seniors for Seniors program, which matches senior companion animals (seven years and older) from the six LA City shelters with senior adults. Senior adopters receive 50 percent off the adoption fee which includes microchipping, vaccinations and the spay/neuter surgery. Some senior adults may also qualify to receive a $10 dog license. Please bring your low income/lifeline Department of Water and Power bill to qualify. For more information about $10 dog licenses for seniors, call the Department of Animal Services Licensing Division at 213-482-9550.

Can’t Adopt – You Can Still Help

Shelter-at-Home provides temporary shelter for lost pets in your neighborhood while posting flyers or posting the pet’s info on social media, e.g. Nextdoor, LA Animal Services Lost and Found Facebook page, Pawboost.

Home-to-Home is a resource to help pet owners find a new home for their furry friend without taking them to a shelter.

Donate and make a difference to help pets in LA.

Be a part of the Share Squad and help get the word out to help LA animals find homes and create more awareness on how to keep animals safe and healthy.

Share posts of pets available for adoption on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Nextdoor.

Volunteer and make a difference in the lives of animals in their care.

The six LA Animal Services locations are open on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are required on Wednesdays and Fridays, for pet adoptions, fostering, and owner surrenders, with our Centers closed on Mondays. Sick or injured animals will be admitted without an appointment. Appointments may be scheduled by going online or by calling 1-888-452-7381.

For more information about LA Animal Services, visit laanimalservices.com.

Submitted by Agnes Sibal-von Debschitz and Justin Khosrowabadi