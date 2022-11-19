Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On Nov. 13 at Midnight

SMPD officers responded to a trespassing call from the Fairmont Miramar Hotel near the 100 block of Wilshire Blvd. Upon arrival officers learned that the suspect, Erick Rodriguez, 22 years old from Las Vegas, attempted to enter a private party at the location, but was denied entry earlier in the evening. After being told that if he returned he would be arrested for trespassing, Rodriguez left the hotel. He later returned and was confronted by hotel security and escorted off the property. Rodriguez returned a third time and was again met by hotel security that proceeded to place Rodriguez in handcuffs. After gathering witness statements and a signed private persons arrest form, SMPD officers transported Rodriguez to the Santa Monica Jail where he was issued a citation for Obstructing a Public Business.