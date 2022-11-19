Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On Nov. 13 at 9:35 p.m.

SMPD officers responded to the 200 block of Santa Monica Blvd. for a reported robbery. Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim, a delivery driver, was sitting in his vehicle while parked at the curb. Another vehicle approached and multiple male suspects exited, and punched his window, breaking it in the process. The victim then opened the car door and was punched in the face repeatedly by one of the suspects. A female suspect joined the males, grabbed the victim’s phone and attempted to flee. SMPD officers located a vehicle matching the description provided near PCH and detained the 6 individuals in the vehicle. Based on video evidence, the 6 occupants were arrested for multiple violations including robbery, vandalism, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Officers recovered 10 cell phones from the vehicle. Arrestees: Saraiah Garcia, 19 years old. Julianna Chavira, 18 years old. Steven Ceja, 20 years old – Remains in Police Custody, Alexis Leyva, 31 years old – Remains in Police Custody, Jazmin Aviles, 18 years old, Unnamed Minor, 17 years old.