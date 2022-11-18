Southern California’s first strong Santa Ana wind event of the fall was diminished Thursday but forecasters warned that another round of strong gusts is expected during the weekend.

The National Weather Service said winds will pick up again Friday night and last through Saturday.

“A moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event is expected Friday night through Saturday. Gusty northeast winds will combine with low humidities of 12 to 20 percent and may support six or more hours of critical fire weather conditions on Saturday,” said NWS.

Officials said winds of up to 60 mph combined with low humidity increase the possibility of fire danger in the Santa Monica Mountains.

A fire weather watch will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur in the coming days. Residents near wildland interfaces should prepare for what to do if a wildfire breaks out. Forecasters said there will likely be six or more hours of “critical fire weather conditions.”

See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for information on wildfire preparedness.

