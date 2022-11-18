A homeless man has been charged with attempted murder after stabbing two people on the beach path last night.

Jamal K. Lampitt, 26, is accused of stabbing the first victim during a botched robbery and then attacking a second victim for no known reason.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department, officers were called to the 2100 block of Ocean Front Walk at about 9:40 p.m. on Nov. 17 for a call of an assault at the public restroom. While on route, additional calls were received about a man with a knife being detained by citizens on the 2600 block.

SMPD Lt. Rudy Flores said officers arrived and encountered the suspect, identified as Jamal K. Lampitt a 26-year-old homeless male, being held down by a citizen. Lampitt was immediately taken into custody by officers without further incident and the involved knife was recovered. The stabbing victim was located in the 2600 block of OFW with multiple stab wounds. Santa Monica Fire Department (SMFD) personnel responded and transported the victim to a local hospital.

Lampitt is accused of approaching the first the victim, pulling a knife, and trying to rob him. The victim refused before Lampitt stabbed him and ran off. Sometime after, Lampitt encountered a man on a bicycle in Beach Parking Lot 5 South (2700 Barnard) and stabbed him multiple times for no apparent reason. The second victim was transported to a local hospital where both victims are recovering with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lampitt was transported to the SMPD Jail where he was booked for Attempted Robbery and Attempted Murder.

Anyone with any additional information pertaining to this incident is strongly encouraged to contact Detective Pollnow at 310-458-8455 or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8426.