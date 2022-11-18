Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) Superintendent Ben Drati announced on Friday that he would be departing the district effective January 2023; one day earlier, Drati accepted a job as superintendent of Bellflower Unified School District.

Drati came to Santa Monica six years ago in November 2016, months after former Superintendent Sandra Lyon departed for Palm Springs.

In his surprise announcement on Friday morning, Drati wrote that he “thoroughly enjoyed and appreciated serving as the Superintendent of SMMUSD and will always cherish [his] time here.”

Drati’s departure potentially leaves the SMMUSD without a superintendent beginning in January; no interim or permanent successor had yet been named. Prior to his arrival, two interim superintendents filled in for about five months after Lyon departed for Palm Springs Unified School District.

In his announcement, Drati also took the opportunity to highlight what he felt were his successes while at the helm of the District, including a “positive fiscal outlook,” “creating 21st-century learning environments that align with our education specifications,” and “parents’ willingness to participate and partner with school staff and administration in supporting their student’s progress and overall best interests of all students,” among others.

Bellflower, where Drati will begin as superintendent next year, is one of LA County’s Gateway Cities in southeastern LA County. Other Gateway Cities include Downey, Whittier and Cerritos. Bellflower Unified is a two-thirds majority Latino district that contains 10 schools including four high schools; with an enrollment around 10,000, it’s about 10% larger than SMMUSD. According to public information shared by Transparent California, the Bellflower Superintendent earned about $290,000 in salary and benefits in 2020; in the same year, Drati earned $302,000 in salary and benefits in Santa Monica.

emily@smdp.com