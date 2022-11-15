Votes: The latest available vote counts from the Los Angeles County Office of Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk continued to cement prior results that appeared as votes came in earlier last week following Election Day. In local races, Caroline Torosis, Jesse Zwick and Lana Negrete were still in the lead for three open city council seats; for school board, Laurie Lieberman, Richard Tahvildaran-Jesswein, Stacy Rouse and Alicia Mignano were in the lead for four open School Board seats; Sion Roy, Nancy Greenstein, Tom Peters and Barry Snell were still in the lead for four Santa Monica College trustee seats; rent control-strengthening ballot measures were both poised to pass; cannabis and hotel taxes were both passing; and the $375 million school bond was still poised to pass, as was Measure GS (the property transfer tax imposing $56 fees per $100,000 assessed value over $8 million). Lindsey Horvath maintained her narrow lead over Bob Hertzberg for the third district supervisor seat and in the LA mayor race, Karen Bass was holding out ahead of Rick Caruso. The Sheriff’s race was essentially settled for Robert Luna, unseating incumbent Alex Villanueva. In Venice, Traci Park was still holding her lead over Erin Darling for LA city council’s 11th District.