The Santa Monica College Music Department is pleased to present a concert featuring the SMC Symphony Orchestra, back for the first time since 2020. The concert will be held Sunday, November 20, at 2 p.m. in The Broad Stage at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th Street (at Santa Monica Boulevard), Santa Monica.

Director Mercedes Juan Musotto and Concertmaster Andrea Sanderson will lead the orchestra in a concert featuring Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 and works by Latin American composers, played on a variety of instruments by dedicated musicians.

Tickets are $10 general admission (plus a modest service charge); free for students with any student I.D. Advance tickets can be purchased online at smc.edu/tickets or by calling 310-434-3005 (Monday-Friday; limited hours). Tickets may also be purchased — starting 45 minutes before the performance begins — at The Broad Stage Box Office at the SMC Performing Arts Center. Free parking on premises. Seating is strictly on a first-arrival basis.

Masks are currently required to attend on-campus events. COVID safety requirements are subject to change, however, so guests should see smc.edu/coronavirus for SMC’s latest requirements for vaccines and masks.

More information is available by calling 310-434-4323. All performances are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Submitted by Grace Smith