The Santa Monica College Music Department is pleased to present an evening concert featuring the SMC Jazz Vocal Ensemble. The performance will be held Friday, November 18, at 7:30 p.m. in The Broad Stage at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th Street (at Santa Monica Boulevard), Santa Monica.

Under the direction of SMC music instructor Andreas Preponis, the jazz vocal ensembles will blend their voices in a program called “A Place for Me – Making Connections in 4-part Harmony.”

Tickets are $10 general admission (plus a modest service charge); free for students with any student I.D. Advance tickets can be purchased online at smc.edu/tickets or by calling 310-434-3005 (Monday-Friday; limited hours). Tickets may also be purchased — starting 45 minutes before the performance begins — at The Broad Stage Box Office at the SMC Performing Arts Center. Free parking on premises. Seating is strictly on a first-arrival basis.

Guests should visit smc.edu/coronavirus before heading to the performance for up-to-date details on vaccine and mask requirements, as the requirements are subject to change.

More information is available by calling 310-434-4323.

Grace Smith