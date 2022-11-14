After presenting its very first concert at Barnum Hall in Fall 2012, Orchestra Santa Monica (OSM) returns to the Barnum Hall stage ten years later with its anniversary concert entitled “John Williams and Pictures at an Exhibition”. Led by Music Director Roger Kalia, the program opens with selections from John Williams’ Lincoln, including the piece With Malice Toward None, featuring LA Phil principal trumpet Thomas Hooten who has performed and recorded an entire album with Williams. Hooten will then perform the virtuosic Trumpet Concerto by Alexander Arutiunian and the program will close with Ravel’s magnificent arrangement of Mussorgsky’s masterpiece, Pictures at an Exhibition.

Concert information: Nov 19 (Saturday) at 7:30 p.m.; Barnum Hall on the campus of Santa Monica High School, 600 Olympic Blvd, Santa Monica. For its 10-year anniversary OSM is providing free admission to this concert. Tickets are required but may be reserved at no cost through Eventbrite. For ticket and event information, and to learn more about OSM and its 2022-2023 concert season, please visit www.OrchestraSantaMonica.org

Cindy Bandel