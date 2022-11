Skate: ICE at Santa Monica is set to reopen for the season on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 6-10 p.m. The rink, on the southwest corner of 5th Street and Arizona Avenue, would be operating free of charge on Wednesday with normal hours and prices beginning the following day and running for the length of the season ($20 per day for skating and skate rentals, open daily noon-10 p.m. through Jan. 16).