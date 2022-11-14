Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On Saturday, October 29 at 10:40 a.m.

Officers responded to Pacific Park at the Santa Monica Pier regarding an armed robbery. Upon arrival, Officers spoke to the victim who was working at the gift shop. The victim relayed that the subject took the sandals and walked away. When the victim approached the subject and asked for the sandals back, the subject pulled a pocketknife from her backpack and held it in her hand. The victim walked away and called police. Officers located and arrested Iman Fattiyah Khuram for robbery.