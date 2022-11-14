This United Against Hate Week, the City is partnering with Right To Be to host a virtual bystander intervention training on Thursday, November 17 at 6 p.m. The training will empower community members to take an active role in standing up against hate and intolerance. The training is no-cost, open to all, and will provide attendees with tools to safely intervene when witnessing harassment in public spaces. Space is limited and registration is required through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bystander-intervention-training-how-to-address-harassment-in-public-spaces-tickets-461624550457

The City of Santa Monica also joins LA vs Hate in observing United Against Hate Week November 13-19, 2022. The week is an opportunity to remember that it is a community-wide effort to foster a safe, inclusive environment for all. Visit unitedagainsthateweek.org to explore events and opportunities in Santa Monica and the region.

Additionally, the City Council will issue a proclamation during the special meeting on November 15, 2022, in support of United Against Hate Week and Los Angeles County’s LA vs Hate campaign.

Right To Be is a people-powered movement working to build a world free of harassment and filled with humanity. For more information, visit righttobe.org.

LA vs Hate is a community-centered program designed to support all residents of Los Angeles County. Learn more at lavshate.org.

United Against Hate Week is a call for local civic action to stop the hate and implicit biases that are a dangerous threat to the safety and civility of our neighborhoods, towns and cities. Learn more and get involved at unitedagainsthateweek.org.

Tati Simonian, Public Information Coordinator