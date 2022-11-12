Veterans: Following two years of scaled down celebrations due to COVID, Santa Monica honored Veterans Friday Nov. 11 with a well-attended ceremony at the Pier. The event featured several guest speakers including Congressman and veteran Ted Lieu, Mayor Sue Himmelrich, Council Member Gleam Davis and Scott Painter, an Army veteran and founder of multiple Santa Monica companies. Current military members were also present and a swearing-in ceremony of new soldiers was held. The celebration was capped off with a performance by a blues band.