Santa Monica College (SMC) will host live sessions of the “All My Relations” podcast and the first-ever “All My Relations” Film Festival on November 18 and 19.

Native American artist Matika Wilbur, SMC’s artist-in-residence for 2022-2023, will lead the “All My Relations” podcasts featuring roundtable discussions with the festival’s filmmakers on Friday, November 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday, November 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The podcast sessions will be held live in CMD Auditorium 180 at the SMC Center for Media and Design (1660 Stewart St., Santa Monica). A detailed schedule for the sessions is posted at smcbarrettgallery.com.

The “All My Relations” Film Festival will showcase eight Indigenous-centered films, each followed by a short discussion. The films will be screened Friday, November 18, starting at 6 p.m., and Saturday, November 19, starting at 5 p.m., in the new John Adams Middle School (JAMS) Performing Arts Center (2425 16th Street, Santa Monica). A detailed schedule of the sessions is posted at smcbarrettgallery.com.

Proceeds from the “All My Relations” podcast and Film Festival will be used to fund Santa Monica College’s first scholarship dedicated solely to Indigenous students.

Podcast tickets — VIP tickets: $50 per day for admission to either the Friday podcast and Friday film screenings OR the Saturday podcast and Saturday film screenings.

Film festival tickets — SMC students: free; general admission: $15 per day (plus a modest service fee).

Tickets can be purchased through SMC’s Pete and Susan Barrett Art Gallery (smcbarrettgallery.com), which currently hosts the free exhibition of Wilbur’s “Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America.”

“All My Relations” is a popular Native-issues podcast that explores the connections between land, creatural relatives, and one another. Launched in 2019, the podcast reaches about 60,000 people per episode. The podcasts recorded at Santa Monica College will be the second live series of “All My Relations,” a follow-up to the successful live recording at the 2022 Santa Fe Indian Market.

More information about the “All My Relations” podcast sessions and film festival screenings can be found at smcbarrettgallery.com.

Grace Smith