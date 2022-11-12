Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

ON FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28 AT 1:41 P.M.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Lincoln Blvd. regarding a vandalism to a vehicle. Upon arrival, the victim stated that as they were stopped at a light, they heard a loud crash and their window shattered. Another passenger mentioned seeing a female subject throwing rocks at the vehicle and subsequently thrown the rock that broke the window. Officers located Tiffany Kaye Hatch and arrested her for vandalism.