Santa Monica Police Activities League (PAL) hosted its annual Halloween Spooktacular for the community with food and fun while raising over $18,000 for youth programs at the PAL Youth Center in Santa Monica on October 31.

Santa Monica city staff and volunteers transformed the center to feature a mummy’s tomb, a scary circus, graveyard and a haunted maze. Enthusiasm was high for the Halloween haunt as a long line started as early as 4:30 p.m. with the line finally subsiding just after 7:30 p.m. The PAL Halloween Spooktacular was from 5-8 p.m.

While inside the PAL Spooktacular, hundreds of youth and their families enjoyed the decorated rooms filled with candy, carnival games, arts and crafts, and a photo-booth to receive memorable keepsakes of the event.

Many grateful families shared their sentiments in person as well as on social media. One comment on PAL’s Facebook page from Yaminah Jones stated, “My kids had a ball!”

“Special thanks to Police Chief Ramon Batista and the Police and Fire Departments for their support,” said Eula Fritz, Director at Santa Monica Police Activities League. “In addition, special thanks to the many local businesses, PAL Board members and individuals who sponsored PAL’s Spooktacular as well as a heartfelt thanks to the city staff who worked tirelessly to ensure a fun and safe place for youth to be on Halloween night.”

The PAL Spooktacular Halloween event had a variety of sponsors at different levels. “Spooktacular” was open to all youth and their families.

