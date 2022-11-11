Join organizers for a night on the red carpet: Celebrating their movie premiere with great food, drinks, music, and industry networking at the William Turner Gallery in Santa Monica! Friday, Nov. 11, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Movie starts at 7 p.m.

Support will help launch their Film Fellowship program which is a 3-month conservatory-styled course, teaching students the fundamentals of filmmaking from cinematography, production skill-set, and post-production capabilities. Through this program, students learn the skills needed to make a career in the film & TV industry. They get professional on set experience with our partner company, Good Omen Pictures, then finally \ shoot their own project alongside their mentors.

All ticket sales and donations will help support our Film Fellowship Program.

$25 General Admission and $50 VIP tickets (unlimited food and drinks)

Free Parking. Seating is limited to the first 100 guests. There is plenty of standing room. Movie posters will be for sale on arrival.

William Turner Gallery is located inside Bergamot Station.

2525 Michigan Ave. Suite E-1

If you have any questions, please email picoyouth@gmail.com.

Submitted by PYFC