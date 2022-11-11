Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On Saturday, Oct. 29 at 9:09 p.m.

Officers responded to a battery at a bar on the 1300 block of Pico. Upon arrival, the victim stated that the subject had walked in and appeared to be intoxicated. While the victim attended to other guests, the subject was acting aggressively toward bartenders and other patrons. Eventually the victim relayed that they would not be serving him and the subject became confrontational and a fight ensued where the subject punched the victim. Police arrested Jamaal K-Ci Lampitt for battery.