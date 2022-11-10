Evan Meyer welcomes Wroclaw, Poland Councilmember Michal Kurczewski on this episode of Meyerside Chats. Interested in any of the civic topics below? Please tune in to Meyerside Chats on the Santa Monica Daily Press

Recorded August 26, 2022

Evan Meyer welcomes Wroclaw, Poland Councilmember Michal Kurczewski on this episode of Meyerside Chats. Part 2 of 2.

Join us in our journey as we explore how Wroclaw, Poland is handling many of our global issues, and the similarities and differences in governance to the U.S. Through perspective and sharing of best practices, there is much we can learn from one another. The creative approaches in which many governments take to solve issues is vast. Often, better solutions are right in front of us if we just inquire.

Meyerside Chats seeks to eliminate the “us and them” narrative and toxic polarization by striving to create virtuous community leadership, and authentic conversation. The intent is to showcase the humanity in those that take on the often thankless jobs of public service through civil discourse, and honoring differing points of view.

Interested in any of the civic topics below? Please tune in to Meyerside Chats on the Santa Monica Daily Press

Summary

How the governing parties in Poland are setup | 2:00

Wroclaw and the nature of how it handles issues and disputes | 4:00

Generally agreed upon vs disagreed upon issues | 12:00

Housing, Transportation, Landmarks, and Development | 15:00

Oder River crisis management and prevention | 20:00

Polish & English language | 26:00

Council dynamics in Wroclaw | 30:00

How public input works in Wroclaw and balancing democracy | 32:00

A more open process of decision making | 39:00

Not all people are ready for compromise | 46:00

Wroclaw NIMBY’s | 48:30

Why there are very few homeless in Poland | 52:30

Gypsy culture | 56:00

Do diverse cities lead to increased compromise? | 58:00

Ukrainian War impacts on Poland | 1:05:00

Masking policies and how the Polish handled the pandemic | 1:09:00