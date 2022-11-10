Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On Sunday, October 30 at 9:03 a.m.

Officers responded to a call regarding a subject pointing what appeared to be a toy gun at a passerby near the 1400 block of 26th St. Officers located the subject and found three toy guns in his possession, along with drug paraphernalia, prescription medication and an EBT card under a different name. Drew Edward Larson was arrested for appropriation of lost property and possession of drug paraphernalia.