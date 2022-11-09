The ETHOS FILM AWARDS, founded by actor/filmmaker Anabelle D. Munro and a team of passionate industry professionals, comes to Santa Monica in November.

Official selections will be presented on an online platform starting on Nov. 1. All finalists will screen at the renowned Laemmle Monica Film Center or their co-producing partner facility at Santa Monica College’s Public Policy Institute as part of ETHOS’ live screenings and special event schedules with special guests and panelists from Nov. 10-13. The festival will also screen three student films from the award-winning SMC Film Program—recently ranked as one of the top film schools in North America by MovieMaker. Local veteran film director Henry Jaglom’s “Train to Zakopané” headlines as the opening night movie on Nov. 10, at 6 p.m.

One of ETHOS’ celebrities attending is Cindy Cowan who will be leading the first workshop at SMC on Nov. 10. Cowan along with Kevin Smith will be receiving a special ETHOS Impact Award for their outstanding contributions to “Conquering Disability with Film.”

Festival organizers pick circa 150 projects to screen and present 20 awards for genres that are atypical of other awards—with judges looking at outstanding achievements in film and written work in categories focusing on values such as courage, sustainability, tolerance, diversity and inclusion, addiction recovery, and social justice. Submissions have been received by up-and-coming filmmakers in over 27 countries.

There is also a Next Generation award for content created by children under 18 years old. The festival is open to all genres. Artists who take creative approaches to break a genre stereotype have proved to be the most acclaimed.

Event Schedule

A kick-off Hollywood event on Nov. 9.

Opening Weekend (Nov.10-11) includes two red carpet special events. Official selections will be shown on ETHOS Film Festival’s online platform Filmocracy from Nov. 1-15.

Finalists will screen at the Laemmle Monica Film Center (the Laemmle) and at Santa Monica College (SMC), which is partnering with the festival to present screenings and in-person events. Panels for the festival will also be meeting during that time at both locations.

The Laemmle and SMC are hosting in-person events throughout the festival Nov. 10-13. The primary morning panel, hosted and presented by Munro, will be at SMC. Theater screenings begin between noon and 1 p.m. and end between 10 and 11 p.m. at both locations.

The ETHOS Film Festival is planning special ticketed events at SMC, including a casting director workshop and a writer’s event that features books and scriptwriting collaborations.

Tickets for a single showing can be $15 — whilst the full festival pass (online and live) go for $145, with the top tier Platinum Pass at $275 and includes the VIP after show party, special events, and full access to the online library of selections up for audience choice awards from Nov. 1 – Nov. 15.

Audience choice winners will be announced on Nov.13 during the award show at 6 p.m. For more information, visit: filmfreeway.com/ETHOSfilmawards