Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On Saturday, October 29 at 7:10 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to a call regarding an indecent exposure on the 2000 block of 20th St. The arriving officers located a subject matching the description given by dispatch and detained him while they spoke to the victim. The victim relayed that she saw the individual exposing and sexually gratifying himself. She was alarmed and called her mother who had experienced a similar situation with a subject matching his description. Officers conducted a field show-up where the victims confirmed his identity. Michael Antoine Britt was arrested for indecent exposure.