The City of Santa Monica joins the U.S. Army for a Veterans Day commemoration on Thursday, November 11 at 11 a.m. on the western half of the Santa Monica Pier parking deck.

The program will include:

Posting of the colors and national anthem

Remarks from the Santa Monica City Council

Remarks from Congressman Ted Lieu

Remarks from Scott Painter, Army Veteran and CEO of Autonomy

Future soldiers swearing in ceremony

Musical performance

“I encourage everyone in our community, on Veterans Day and throughout the year, to reflect on the extraordinary contributions the courageous individuals in the armed forces have made to our country,” said Mayor Sue Himmelrich. “We proudly join the U.S. Army in this tribute and ask the community to join us in recognizing and honoring the veterans in our lives and across Santa Monica.”

The event is open to the public and the Santa Monica community is invited to attend. The program will include remarks from Congressman Ted Lieu and distinguished guest speaker Scott Painter, and other special guests will include the Mayor Sue Himmelrich, City Council Member Gleam Davis, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army Sonki Hong, Army Reserve Ambassador Bill Wenger, and Brigadier General John Cushing. There will be a military fly over and a special blues band performance.

“I’m honored to be joining the Los Angeles Army Recruiting Battalion and the California Army National Guard for a Veterans Day celebration in Santa Monica this year. Our veterans represent the very best our nation has to offer,” said Congressman Ted Lieu. “Each day, we are endlessly inspired by their courage, selflessness, and patriotism. As a proud Air Force veteran, I am forever grateful for my time in the service. I look forward to honoring our brave men and women who’ve served in uniform this Veterans Day, and encourage community members to join us in this celebration. Happy Veterans Day!”

November 11th is the day the United States signed the armistice that ended our first World War. Over 100,000 Americans made the ultimate sacrifice and died in service of their country. Since then, the U.S. has fought in six major wars. Each time, calling on the men and women in our military to brave the battleground and fight for our country.

“Our military veterans show us what honor looks like every day through their patriotism, service, and willingness to put country ahead of self. On Veterans Day, let us show them the honor they deserve, and the gratitude for their service,” said Sonki Hong, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army.

Submitted by Constance Farrell, Communications & Public Information Manager