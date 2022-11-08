Evan Meyer welcomes Wroclaw, Poland Councilmember Bartlomiej Ciazynski on this episode of Meyerside Chats. Interested in any of the civic topics below? Please tune in to Meyerside Chats on the Santa Monica Daily Press

Recorded August 24, 2022

Evan Meyer welcomes Wroclaw, Poland Councilmember Bartlomiej Ciazynski on this episode of Meyerside Chats. Part 1 of 2.

Join us in our journey as we explore how Wroclaw, Poland is handling many of our global issues, and the similarities and differences in governance to the U.S. Through perspective and sharing of best practices, there is much we can learn from one another. The creative approaches in which many governments take to solve issues is vast. Often, better solutions are right in front of us if we just inquire.

Meyerside Chats seeks to eliminate the “us and them” narrative and toxic polarization by striving to create virtuous community leadership, and authentic conversation. The intent is to showcase the humanity in those that take on the often thankless jobs of public service through civil discourse, and honoring differing points of view.

Interested in any of the civic topics below? Please tune in to Meyerside Chats on the Santa Monica Daily Press

Summary

Wroclaw now the 3rd biggest city in Poland due to Ukrainian influx

Launching the Xenophobia and Tolerance Comittee

Racism and hate speech in Poland is constitutionally illegal

Working to make LGBTQ hate speech laws catch up | 16:00

Criminal vs Civil law around racism and hate speech

Local vs federal tax implications and legalities | 23:00

Ukraine influx and federal schooling mandates for local government | 25:00

Federal vs local school funding dynamics | 31:00

New history book from federal government and its reaction (In Vitro,

Lech Wałęsa, etc | 37:00

The state of “information” in 2022 | 39:00

What is a “fact?” Can this be regulated for journalists and politicians? | 41:00