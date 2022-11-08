Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 a.m.

Dispatchers received a call of a male arguing with employees on the 300 block of the Santa Monica Pier. The comments of the call stated that the suspect was swinging a stick at an employee. Upon arrival, officers located the subject outside of the store swinging a stick around. The officers ordered the subject to put the stick down and sit. The subject complied. The victim then relayed that the subject attempted to grab a blanket off the rack. When confronted by the employee, the subject became upset and grabbed a nearby stick and charged at the victim. The victim used a plastic shovel to keep him back and was able to keep him off until police arrival. Windell Howard Bridgewater was arrested for Assault with a deadly weapon.