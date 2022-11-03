Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On Oct. 31

The Directed Action Response Team (DART), while conducting a periodic check near 7-Eleven on the 1800 block of Lincoln, observed a male subject wearing a ski mask while riding a bike in the neighboring alley. The subject was observed looking through the rear security gates of an auto body shop in the area as if potentially casing the business. Officers contacted the subject and found him to be in possession of a replica Glock-style pellet gun and drug paraphernalia. Tomas Grant-Lopez, 23 years old from Santa Monica, was arrested and transported to the Santa Monica Jail.