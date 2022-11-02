Evan Meyer welcomes U.S. Congressman Ted Lieu on this episode of Meyerside Chats.

Recorded October 11, 2022

Ted W. Lieu represents California’s 33rd Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives. Ted is serving in his fourth term in Congress and currently sits on the House Judiciary Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee. He was also elected by his Democratic Colleagues this Congress to serve as a Co-Chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee for a third time. Ted is a former active duty officer in the U.S. Air Force. Following active duty, Ted served in the Air Force Reserve, retiring with the rank of Colonel in 2021.

Meyerside Chats seeks to eliminate the “us and them” narrative and toxic polarization by striving to create virtuous community leadership and authentic conversation. The intent is to showcase the humanity in those that take on the often thankless jobs of public service through civil discourse, and honoring differing points of view.

Summary:

What’s the problem with politics in 2022? | 1:30

What is a fact? | 2:30

Where should people get reliable sources of information from? | 6:30

“Read the bill!” | 8:00

Bill confusion vs malice | 10:00

How much each party lies | 12:00

When to trust the experts | 14:00

One fix for Democrats and one fix for Republicans | 15:30

The bowl of spaghetti that is often government | 18:00

The congressional app challenge | 21:00

The role of technology in government | 23:00

The cost of democracy and Santa Monica’s John Muir Woods mural story | 26:00

Where is the the between democracy and unilateral decision making in government? | 30:00

Local candidates and the rationale for running for office | 35:00

How do we change the incivility around local elections? | 38:00

Is a civil war possible in America? | 43:00

Moderatism vs extremism, general public vs congress, and the extremist narrative. | 45:00

Inflation reduction act | 47:00

Extremist labeling, terminology, and categorization in Congress and the general public. | 51:00