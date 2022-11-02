Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On Dec. 31

SMPD officers responded to the 2200 block of Main Street for a “prowling call”. The suspect entered an occupied apartment and was chased away by the resident who also followed the suspect for a few blocks before losing sight. Fuqwan Long, 45 years old, was located and arrested near Main Street after a positive identification from the victim. Officers later located a 2nd victim who also positively identified the suspect. Fuqwan Long remains in police custody with bail set at $50,000 and a court appearance scheduled for November 3.