The Fairview Branch reopens on November 1, 2022, via Open+ a comprehensive self-service model providing controlled access to the library.

Community members who are pre-approved will be able to access the branch with a swipe of their Santa Monica Public Library card on Tuesdays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Self-Service Hours allow users to pick up items on reserve, use the library space, access materials and resources, and use a computer.

Library patrons who sign the Self-Service Hours Application and Agreement and agree to library policies can scan their Library card at the entrance to gain access to the building. Registration to use the self-service branches is required. Patrons who already have self-service access at the Ocean Park Branch do not need to register again.

“We are very excited to bring Open+ and self-service access to the Fairview Branch Library,” said Library Director, Erica Cuyugan. “As the former branch manager of this location, I understand the deep commitment and value that the Sunset Park community, as well as its adjacent areas, place in their neighborhood library. We look forward to opening the doors again and welcoming folks back into this beloved branch.”

There is also more to look forward to as the library continues its phased approach to reopening by expanding library hours. Santa Monica City Council approved funding on August 24, 2022, to enhance operating hours at the Santa Monica Public Library, including new Saturday service at the Montana Avenue and Pico Branch libraries.

Library Hours:

Main Library / 601 Santa Monica Blvd. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pico Branch / 2201 Pico Blvd. Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday 12 to 7 p.m. Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue Branch / 1704 Montana Ave. Tuesday & Thursday 12 to 7 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Open+ Hours: Pre-authorization required for the following locations. Sign up at smpl.org/SelfServiceHours

Ocean Park Branch Self-Service / 2601 Main St. Wednesday 12 to 7 p.m. Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fairview Branch Self -Service, 2101 Ocean Park Blvd. Tuesday 12 to 7 p.m. Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Operating hours will increase from 84 hours per week across four locations to 116 hours per week across all five locations.

The library continues to rebuild services and hours as funding is restored. Staff is committed to exploring opportunities to increase hours of operation, programs, and services.

Organizers invite you to explore the library in-person and virtually. For more information on programs and services offered at each Santa Monica Public Library location, visit our program page.

Call (310) 458-8600 or email library@santamonica.gov for more information.

Submitted by Rachel Foyt, Senior Administrative Analyst