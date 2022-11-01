DIA DE LOS MUERTOS: Santa Monica History Museum is celebrating Día de los Muertos this week with a pop-up exhibit featuring ofrendas, or altars, created by students at four local schools: Santa Monica, University, Venice and Culver City High Schools. Students spent hours creating ornate ofrendas to honor family and friends who have died. They will be on display in the lobby of the museum (1350 7th Street) through Nov. 18, with extended museum hours to celebrate the festival on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, Nov. 1-2, when the museum will be open from 3-8 p.m. each day. Learn more at santamonicahistory.org/events/popup/day-of-the-dead.