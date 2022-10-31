The Santa Monica-Pacific Palisades Lions are celebrating the success of their first Godfather of All Spaghetti Dinners. The evening was filled with laughter, good food and fun, with guests lingering well after the event. It was a great launch of our new yearly fundraising event and way to celebrate being face-to-face again.

While there was lots of excitement regarding our 36 unique and creative raffle baskets and silent auction items, the true highlights of the evening were the magician, Johnny “Ace’ Palmer (including his bunny, chicks and doves) and Scott Parkin, the emcee. California Lions in Sight, a nonprofit organization providing free vision screenings and eyeglass throughout Southern California was also part of the evening. The West Los Angeles Girl Scouts from Troop #595 were perfect servers, helped clean up and volunteered as charming magician assistants.

Special thanks go out to our sponsors, Linda Whiting, Carol & Victor Newlove and Carol Ann & Tom Emmitt, and to Alan Parr for providing the red and white wines at each table.

The rest of the year for the SMPP Lions is filled with activities as we participate in Red Kettle Day, host our annual Salvation Army Holiday Dinner, volunteer for One Voice and have our Holiday Party in Marina del Rey. Next year is looking busy and exciting as well, with events and speakers planned through March, including our signature service event, Lions Eyes Across California, that will be returning to Santa Monica on March 18th, offering free vision and diabetes screenings.

Our next dinner meeting is on Wednesday, November 9 at 6 p.m., at the Elks Lodge will include passing the gavel to Co-President Kingsley Fife for his term as president, and an insider’s look at the recent Santa Monica election results led by Lion and SM Councilman Phil Brock. If you are interested in being our guest for this dinner meeting, please contact either Yoriko Fisher, at smpplionsclub@gmail.com or Kingsley Fife at 310-454-2960.