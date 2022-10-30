On October 29, 2022, at 9:35 p.m., Officers responded to a report of shots fired at the 7-11 located at 1865 Lincoln Boulevard in Santa Monica. Upon arrival, officers found the glass from one of the front doors shattered along with one of the windows next to the front door also shattered. Officers met with the two on-duty employees and several witnesses none of whom were injured during the incident.

According to employees, two suspects came into the store, took a case of beer, and tried to leave without paying. One employee tried stopping the suspects and pepper sprayed the first suspect as he exited with the beer. The second suspect started arguing with the employee and was also pepper sprayed as he left. During the argument, the first suspect returned to the front of the store with a handgun and a shooting occurred.

Officers quickly located one of the suspects, Jason Salgado, near the corner of Lincoln Boulevard and Michigan Avenue. The second, Marvin Smith, was found when an area resident hosting a Halloween party flagged down officers and told them a male matching the description of the shooter wandered into their gathering. Smith was taken into custody shortly after while trying to hide nearby.

In Custody:

Marvin Smith, 33, homeless- arrested for Attempt Murder, Attempt Robbery, Carrying a Loaded Firearm and Conspiracy.

Jason Daniel Salgado, 30, homeless- arrested for Attempt Robbery, and Conspiracy.

Charges may be updated as the investigation continues.

Anyone with any additional information pertaining to this incident or subjects is strongly encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 310-458-8451 or the Santa Monica Police Department’s Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.

Submitted by Lt. Rudy Flores