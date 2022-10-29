Early in-person voting is now open in Santa Monica at St Anne Church and Shrine. The church is the only early voting location in the City and all other in-person voting locations will open on November 5.

Voters can speed up their check-in times at Vote Centers by scanning a Quick Check-in Code.

After entering personal information the unique check-in code (barcode) will appear under your registration information. Show the code to the Election Worker when at the Vote Center to instantly check-in.

The Quick Check-in Code is also printed on your mailed Sample Ballot and Vote Center postcard. You may take either of those hard copies to the Vote Center as well.

In addition to in-person voting, all registered voters in California received a Vote-By-Mail (VBM) ballot. Those can be returned at any of the 400 crop boxes around the county or they can be mailed back. Voters can mail their ballot in until Election Day, November 8, 2022 (if postmarked by Election Day and received within seven days, it will be accepted).

Eligible Los Angeles County residents who missed the October 24, 2022 registration deadline can still vote at any Vote Center in Los Angeles County. Under California Election Law, Conditional Voter Registration (CVR) allows a prospective voter to conditionally register and cast a ballot.

Officials are reminding everyone that electioneering is prohibited within the immediate vicinity of a person in line to cast their ballot or within 100 feet of the entrance of a polling place, curbside voting or drop box the following activities are prohibited.

Prohibited actions include asking people to vote a certain way, displaying campaign information, blocking access or circulating petitions.

For more information visit: https://www.lavote.gov/

