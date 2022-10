Walk: More than 400 residents participated in this year’s Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® at Crescent Bay Park. Participants raised more than $122,000 to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association. To donate, visit alz.org/walk. The Association’s Southland Chapter provides free educational programs, support services and care consultations across seven counties while also supporting critical research towards a cure.