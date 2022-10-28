Santa Monica and Malibu are heading into the weekend closer to a school district divorce than ever before, with both sides agreeing to a term sheet outlining a “conceptual framework” for the long-anticipated separation to begin.

Malibu City Council voted, 3-0, in closed session on Friday morning to approve terms for a school district split, with Councilmember Steve Uhring absent from the meeting and Mayor Pro Tem Bruce Silverstein abstaining from the vote. The vote came days after a similar approval by the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) School Board (but details of those votes, also taken in closed session, were not made available).

“The term sheet contains a conceptual framework that sets forth the process and timeline for creating an independent Malibu Unified School District,” according to Malibu Interim City Attorney Trevor Rusin, who spoke during the Friday meeting. “The Council also authorizes legal and financial consultants to continue to negotiate three separate agreements contemplated by the term sheet that would accomplish a full separation: a tax revenue sharing agreement, an operational agreement and a joint powers agreement. The City and District will continue these negotiations with the mediator to finalize these agreements. If the contemplated processes are accomplished within the proposed timeframes, an independent Malibu school district could be formed by July 1, 2024.”

The move is the latest in a years-long process the City of Malibu and SMMUSD Board of Education have undertaken to facilitate Malibu departing the District. Malibu is geographically separated from the Santa Monica-based School District and its students make up about 15% of the total school population, but Malibu’s strong tax base has been responsible for supplying an outsized percentage of school funding to the shared District over the years, complicating the negotiation.

The details of the term sheet were still forthcoming.

This is a breaking news story. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.