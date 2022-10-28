Editor:

The Santa Monica Interfaith Council stands in unity with those mourning the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, commemorated on October 27, which took the lives of 11 souls.

Hateful words can lead to violent actions. The Santa Monica Interfaith Council condemns acts of prejudice and hate in all forms. During these challenging and divisive times we invite the people of Santa Monica to join us in pursuing peace, respect and understanding. May we all be partners in service to higher ideals.

Submitted by Kathleen Benjamin on behalf of the Interfaith Council