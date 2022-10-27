Santa Monica’s holiday season kicks off on Nov. 10 this year with the grand reopening of ICE.

The seasonal skating rink has returned after a two-year Covid-induced hiatus as part of the annual Winterlit events in Downtown that will include events on the Promenade and in Santa Monica Place.

ICE will open on Nov. 10 from 6 – 10 p.m. with free skating, a live DJ, food and freebies. The rink will remain open daily from Nov. 11 through Jan. 16, 2023 from noon to 10 p.m. with skate rental and all-day admission for $20. For additional information and to book a cabana rental at the ice rink, visit downtownsm.com/iceAtSantaMonica.

The 8,000 square foot ice skating rink at the corner of Fifth and Arizona costs about $1.2 million to produce and operate and is expected to generate $1.3 million in gross revenue. Before the pandemic, the ice rink attracted an average of 200,000 spectators and 50,000 skaters each season.

Events on the Promenade, 2nd and 4th streets will include tens of thousands of colorful lights, decor and garland on local shops. Santa comes to the Promenade on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. for the annual lighting of the official City of Santa Monica 24-foot-tall holiday tree.

According to DTSM, nightly menorah lightings will celebrate the Festival of Lights during the Hanukkah season from Sunday, Dec. 18 through Sunday, Dec. 25. The lighting of the menorah will begin at sundown and take place on the 1400 block of Third Street Promenade (located between Santa Monica Blvd and Broadway).

Santa Monica Place will host photo opportunities and holiday performances. Santa photos at the upgraded Santa House will run from Nov. 19 – Dec. 24. The mall will also host holiday lights, holiday decorations and its iconic 50-foot Center Plaza Christmas tree. In December, the popular dancing Beach Belles, Breakfast with Santa, Pet Nights, Menorah Lighting and live holiday DJ sets will also take place. Visit santamonicaplace.com for more information.

For more information on holiday happenings in Downtown Santa Monica, visit downtownsm.com/winterlit.

