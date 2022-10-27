Sign up for the Daily Press newsletter to get updates on important stories and see new features.

Move the slider to see how a 12-story building would look in the Wilmont neighborhood. Developers have been able to submit 16 projects to the City, including two 12-story projects in the Wilmont neighborhood, due to the City’s failure to submit a compliant housing element on time. The projects are currently “vested” meaning they won’t be subject to local zoning laws if they become formal applications but the City is studying ways to block or limit the projects. Pictured is 1038 10th street as it stands today and with a project of the proposed size (12 stories, 90 units, 18 affordable).